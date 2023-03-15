Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Weaver dealt with right forearm soreness in his most recent spring outing Monday and could have his next start pushed back, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Weaver worked three innings against minor-leaguers Monday before walking off the mound in advance of the fourth inning due to the sore forearm. The injury was deemed minor after he was examined by the medical staff, but the Reds are unlikely to have him make a start this weekend. Weaver is vying for one of the final spots in the Cincinnati rotation and, if healthy, has been viewed as one of the favorites.