Weaver was designated for assignment by the Reds on Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds gave Weaver 21 starts this season even as he posted a 6.87 ERA. He will undoubtedly clear waivers and can elect free agency once that happens. Hunter Greene (hip) is expected to be ready to rejoin Cincinnati's rotation the next time Weaver's turn comes up this weekend.