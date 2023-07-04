Weaver (2-2) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over five-plus innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win over the Nationals.

Weaver gave up just one run through five frames before Washington plated one more after he was removed in the sixth inning. He picked up his first win since May 9 and allowed fewer than three runs for the first time since May 25. Weaver posted an atrocious 10.29 ERA through five June starts, so his win Monday was a long-overdue bounce back. He'll carry a 6.72 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be in Milwaukee this weekend.