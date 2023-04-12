Weaver (forearm) struck out four over four shutout innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Indianapolis. He gave up no hits and issued two walks in the 61-pitch outing.

Weaver, who remains on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, fared about as well as he and the Reds could have hoped in his first official outing since March 8 in Cactus League play. Based on the workload he handled Sunday, Weaver looks like he'll be getting stretched out as a starter during his rehab assignment, making him a candidate to join the big-league rotation if Luis Cessa and/or Connor Overton continue to languish.