Weaver allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Boston on Wednesday.

Weaver didn't issue any free passes for the second time in his past three starts, which was key to limiting the damage in an outing during which he allowed four extra-base hits. Two of those were homers, but they were both solo shots, and the righty hurler was aided by a double-play ball between a pair of hits before he was lifted in the sixth inning. Weaver has taken a no-decision in each of his past four starts, but he's pitched pretty well during that stretch, allowing eight runs over 21.2 frames (3.32 ERA) while notching a strong 21:2 K:BB.