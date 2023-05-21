Weaver did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and zero walks over 4.1 innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Most of the damage was done in the fifth inning, where Weaver gave up three runs after striking out Anthony Volpe to open up the inning. Immediately after recording the punchout, Isiah Kiner-Falefa clubbed a solo home run, then the Yankees fired off four straight hits to get Weaver pulled on just 73 pitches. Though Weaver owns a 6.52 ERA and is giving up 2.6 HR/9 on the year, he remains an intriguing matchup-based streamer and daily fantasy option due to his immense strikeout upside (eight K's in two starts this season). However, he'll have a tough time reaching his punchout upside in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to occur against the Cardinals, who strike out the eighth fewest times per game in MLB.