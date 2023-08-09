Weaver did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing a run on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Marlins. He struck out six.

Weaver wasn't bad Tuesday, though he was only able to make it through 4.1 innings after throwing 89 pitches. The 29-year-old right-hander's only made it through five innings just twice in his last 12 starts -- he's posted an ugly 7.97 ERA over that span (49.2 innings). Weaver is now 2-4 this season with a 6.75 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 78:33 K:BB across 20 starts (93.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Pirates in his next outing.