Weaver did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings during a 3-1 loss to the Marlins. He struck out six.

Weaver posted five scoreless frames before allowing a game-tying hit in the sixth and was pulled with one out. It was the first time in five starts that the right-hander hadn't surrendered multiple runs, lowering his ERA from 7.36 to 6.26. Despite the poor start to the campaign, Weaver still boasts a 27:8 K:BB over 27.1 innings, giving him a solid upside if he can start posting more scoreless frame. However, he'll likely have a difficult matchup in his next start, as he's projected to face the Yankees during the opener of three-game weekend set.