Weaver (forearm) is set to come off the injured list and start Thursday against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Levi Stoudt will be brought up by the Reds for a spot start Wednesday versus the Rays to give Weaver one additional day of rest following his two-outing rehab stint at Triple-A Louisville. Weaver missed the first three weeks of the 2023 major-league season due to a flexor tendon strain, but he's all set now to become a regular presence in the Cincinnati rotation.