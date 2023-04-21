Weaver (0-1) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Pirates. He struck out eight.

Weaver got off to a rough start in his Reds debut, allowing back-to-back home runs to Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski in a four-run first inning. However, Weaver would settle in and blank the Pirates over his final five frames, allowing just one more hit while punching out seven of his last 16 batters faced. The 29-year-old Weaver will look to carry the momentum into his next start, likely to come next week against the Rangers. He went 1-1 with a 6.56 ERA in 35.2 innings last season between Arizona and Kansas City.