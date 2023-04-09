Weaver (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Louisville.
Before he sustained a right forearm strain in early March, Weaver had been competing for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, so the Reds will presumably have him continue to stretch out as a starter while he's rehabbing in the minors. Whether Weaver claims a rotation spot once he completes his rehab assignment will likely hinge on the health of the Reds' current starting options as well as the performance of back-end arms Connor Overton and Luis Cessa, who would seemingly be most vulnerable of a demotion to the bullpen to make room for Weaver.