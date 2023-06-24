Weaver did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over 3.1 innings in an 11-10 victory over Atlanta. He struck out three.

While it wasn't pretty, Weaver was able to recover from a disastrous first inning to hang a couple zeros, and the Reds later rallied to win their 12th straight game. Weaver now has a 6.86 ERA, 1.59 ERA and 53:18 K:BB in 12 starts (60.1 innings) for the Reds this season. Cincinnati is down several starters including Hunter Greene (hip), so Weaver would seem likely to remain in the rotation for the time being despite his struggles. The team will likely look to upgrade eventually via trade.