Weaver (0-2) yielded four runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Padres.

After allowing a two-run double to Juan Soto in the first inning, Weaver settled in for a pair of shutout frames before being charged with another run in the fourth and fifth innings. Weaver has given up at least four runs in each of his three starts this season, resulting in an unsightly 7.88 ERA through 16 innings. He's projected for a home matchup with the White Sox this weekend.