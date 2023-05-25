Weaver allowed three hits and one walk over 6.1 scoreless innings during Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals. He stuck out six and didn't factor in the decision.

Weaver recorded an out during the seventh inning for the first time this season and generated 17 swinging strikes on 86 pitches. The right-hander was left with a no-decision despite producing his first quality start since neither team managed to score until the eighth inning. Weaver surrendered eight home runs in his first four starts of the year, but he's reined in the long ball of late with just one homer allowed in his past three outings.