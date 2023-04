Weaver (forearm) is throwing an extended bullpen before Sunday's game against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

If the bullpen goes well, Weaver is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. The right-hander is on the injured list with soreness in his right forearm, and he has a chance to make starts for the Reds when he's able to return around the middle of April.