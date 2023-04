Weaver (forearm) is lined up to join the Reds' starting rotation next week, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Weaver can jump right into Connor Overton's spot, possibly Wednesday versus the Rays, after Overton landed on the injured list Saturday due to a right elbow strain. Recovered from a spring flexor tendon injury, Weaver scattered three runs and tallied nine strikeouts over nine innings in a two-start minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.