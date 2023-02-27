Weaver is working on using his curveball more frequently this spring, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "Curveball is something that I'm trying to implement more, especially early in counts, and just bring the percentage of it higher," Weaver said.

Last season, Weaver used his four-seam fastball nearly 60 percent and his changeup 26 percent of the time, with the curveball just a mere 2.9%. The fastball didn't fare well - opposing hitters batted .322 and slugged .471 against that fastball. Weaver is trying to win one of two open rotation slots for the Reds.