Reds' Lyon Richardson: Best start of season
Richardson allowed two unearned runs over six innings Wednesday for Low-A Dayton. He struck out a season-high seven batters while walking one and allowing two hits, MiLB.com reports.
Richardson was the Reds' second-round pick in 2018 but dealt with elbow problems after becoming a professional last year. He has a 4.10 ERA with a 50:18 K:BB over 59.1 innings at Dayton.
