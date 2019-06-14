Richardson allowed two unearned runs over six innings Wednesday for Low-A Dayton. He struck out a season-high seven batters while walking one and allowing two hits, MiLB.com reports.

Richardson was the Reds' second-round pick in 2018 but dealt with elbow problems after becoming a professional last year. He has a 4.10 ERA with a 50:18 K:BB over 59.1 innings at Dayton.