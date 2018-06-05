Reds' Lyon Richardson: Drafted by Reds with 47th pick

The Reds have selected Richardson with the 47th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Richardson is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-handed pitcher out of Jensen Beach High School in Florida. He was primarily known for his work as an outfielder, but his stuff took off on the mound this spring, with a fastball in the mid-90s, touching 97 mph. His secondary pitchers are inconsistent, but he is athletic, which leads scouts to project at least average command down the road. If he can make strides with his slider and changeup, he could be a mid-rotation starter, otherwise he could be a setup man.