Richardson will miss all of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery during the offseason, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

According to Mayo, Richardson had been pitching hurt in 2021, which explains the 5.09 ERA and 1.47 WHIP he posted in 76 innings at High-A Dayton. It's unclear when exactly he had the surgery, but he could potentially return in April or May of 2023 if he avoids setbacks.