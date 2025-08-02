The Reds optioned Richardson to Triple-A Louisville following Friday's game against Atlanta.

The move is to make room on the 26-man roster for Zack Littel, who was acquired by the Reds from the Rays on Wednesday. Richardson has spent most of the season in the majors and has a 4.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB across 34.2 innings this season. He should have an opportunity to rejoin the big club should the Reds need right-handed depth out of the bullpen.