Richardson threw a scoreless inning against the Angels in his spring training debut, throwing between 93-96 mph with his fastball, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He came in and looked like he'd been pitching in the big leagues for a lot of years," manager David Bell said. "He just really attacked and went after the hitters. Clearly has the stuff to match it. He's a guy that's never played above A-ball, and you wouldn't have known that watching him tonight."

Richardson was the Reds' second-round draft pick in 2018, and hasn't yet advanced beyond Low-A ball, though he did spend some time in September at the Reds' alternate training site. It'll be interesting to see where the Reds start him this season, and see if he made any enduring improvements last year.