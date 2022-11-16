site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Lyon Richardson: Shielded from Rule 5 Draft
RotoWire Staff
Nov 15, 2022
Richardson (elbow) was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Tuesday.
Richardson hasn't pitched since 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last offseason. He will still likely miss the first month or two of the 2023 season before he continues to work his way up the Reds' farm system.
