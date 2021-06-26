Sceroler cleared waivers and was returned to the Reds on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Sceroler was selected by the Orioles with the fifth pick of the Rule 5 draft in December, but he was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Tuesday. The right-hander made five relief appearances for the Orioles to begin the year and allowed 15 runs (12 earned) on 15 hits and seven walks while striking out 11 in 7.2 innings. He'll report to Double-A Chattanooga now that he's back in the Reds' organization.