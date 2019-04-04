Reds' Mariel Bautista: Set for full-season debut
Bautista was assigned to Low-A Dayton, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Bautista has been an above-league-average hitter in all four seasons he has spent in rookie ball, but he has benefitted from some favorable hitting environments and was old for his levels the last two years. He has plus speed and plus raw power, so he is very relevant in dynasty leagues, but it's quite possible he struggles to hit for a high average in his full-season debut.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.