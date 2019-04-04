Bautista was assigned to Low-A Dayton, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Bautista has been an above-league-average hitter in all four seasons he has spent in rookie ball, but he has benefitted from some favorable hitting environments and was old for his levels the last two years. He has plus speed and plus raw power, so he is very relevant in dynasty leagues, but it's quite possible he struggles to hit for a high average in his full-season debut.

