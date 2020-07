Kolozsvary was added to the Reds' 60-player roster pool Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old spent 2019 at High-A Daytona and struggled with a .188/.341/.321 slash line in 79 games. Kolozsvary is known for his defensive ability and will provide catching depth at the Reds' alternate training site.