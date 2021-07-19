The Reds designated Payton for assignment Monday.
Payton will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to reliever Edgar Garcia, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. The 29-year-old posted a solid-but-unspectacular .281/.331/.446 at Louisville this season and was behind all of Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Tyler Naquin, Shogo Akiyama and Aristides Aquino in the Reds' outfield pecking order, so the organization's decision to drop him from the roster isn't overly surprising.