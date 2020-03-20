Payton, who joined the Reds in December as a Rule 5 pick from the A's, faces long odds in making the Opening Day roster, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He was hitting .273/.333/.303 in 36 spring training plate appearances.

After the Reds selected Payton, they turned around and signed outfielders Shogo Akiyama and Nick Castellanos. Meanwhile, Philip Ervin has hit well, and both Jesse Winker and Nick Senzel made good progress in their offseason recoveries from injuries.