Payton was acquired by the Reds from the Athletics on Friday in exchange for cash.

Payton was a Rule 5 draft pick by the Reds in December, but he was returned to the Athletics in late July after he cleared waivers. It's unclear whether the 28-year-old will see any time in the majors, although he'll likely be added to the 60-man roster to work at the team's alternate training site.