Reds' Mark Payton: Snagged by Reds
The Reds selected Payton with the sixth pick of the Rule 5 draft.
Quite old by Rule 5 draft standards, Payton is a 28-year-old outfielder who spent five years in the Yankees organization before joining the A's for 2019. He hit .334/.400/.653 with 30 home runs, a 10.1 percent walk rate and a 17 percent strikeout rate with the juiced ball in the Pacific Coast League. The Reds will give him a chance in camp to prove that production was somewhat legitimate, but he will need to make the big-league roster, otherwise he will be offered back to Oakland.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rendon gives Angels another stud bat
Rendon's expected power production is still a matter of speculation, but he won't be lacking...
-
Offseason Tracker: On Cole, Gregorius
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Cole should be No. 1 with Yankees
Gerrit Cole just agreed to the largest free agent deal for any pitcher in history. Scott White...
-
Count Strasburg among ace ranks?
The Nationals gave Strasburg historic money under the assumption he's an ace, but his ace standing...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...