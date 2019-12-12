Play

Reds' Mark Payton: Snagged by Reds

The Reds selected Payton with the sixth pick of the Rule 5 draft.

Quite old by Rule 5 draft standards, Payton is a 28-year-old outfielder who spent five years in the Yankees organization before joining the A's for 2019. He hit .334/.400/.653 with 30 home runs, a 10.1 percent walk rate and a 17 percent strikeout rate with the juiced ball in the Pacific Coast League. The Reds will give him a chance in camp to prove that production was somewhat legitimate, but he will need to make the big-league roster, otherwise he will be offered back to Oakland.

