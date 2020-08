Payton will start in left field and will bat seventh in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

He'll pick up his third start in the Reds' five games since his callup from the alternate site last weekend. So long as Nick Senzel (undisclosed) remains on the injured list, Payton looks like he'll fill at least a semi-regular role in the Cincinnati outfield.