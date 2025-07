The Reds have selected Morris with the 83rd overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A three-year reliever at Ole Miss, the Reds may look to stretch out Morris, who has a nasty low-90s cutter and touches 99 mph with his fastball. Morris logged a 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 54.2 inning across 19 appearances this spring.