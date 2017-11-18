Reds' Mason Williams: Agrees to minor-league deal with Cincinnati
Williams signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Reds on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Williams spent a majority of the 2017 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .263 with a .627 OPS and 30 RBI in 106 games. He also appeared in five contests with the Yankees, and went 4-for-17 at the plate during his brief opportunity. He will look to latch on with the Reds out of spring training, but will likely begin the year back in Triple-A.
More News
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...