Williams signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Reds on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Williams spent a majority of the 2017 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .263 with a .627 OPS and 30 RBI in 106 games. He also appeared in five contests with the Yankees, and went 4-for-17 at the plate during his brief opportunity. He will look to latch on with the Reds out of spring training, but will likely begin the year back in Triple-A.