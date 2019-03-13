Reds' Mason Williams: Assigned to minor league camp
Williams was among 12 players sent by the Reds to their minor league camp on Tuesday.
Though Williams played 51 games with the big club last season, he signed a minor league deal this offseason and never really had a chance to make the Opening Day roster following the trade that brought Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp over from the Dodgers.
