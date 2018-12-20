Reds' Mason Williams: Back with Reds
Williams signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Williams appeared in 51 games for the Reds in 2018, slashing .293/.331/.398 with two homers and six RBI in 132 plate appearances. The 27-year-old will likely spend the year as organizational outfield depth.
