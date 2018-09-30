Williams went 3-for-3 with three singles Saturday during the Reds' 3-0 win over the Pirates. He was also caught stealing.

Williams' trio of one-baggers brought his major-league slash up to .298/.336/.405 with two homers for the 2018 season. Combined with his .280/.341/.418 line at Triple-A Louisville -- his fourth season at the level, first with the Reds -- it shows the 27-year-old isn't a significant power threat. Contact and the possibility for double-digit stolen bases fuel any chance he'd have at earning at least part-time starting duties in the bigs. He might chip his way into a roster spot with Cincinnati or another club next season and remains a long-term watch candidate in many deep fantasy games.