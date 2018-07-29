Reds' Mason Williams: Draws third consecutive start
Williams will start in center field and bat fifth Sunday against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The season-ending injury to Jesse Winker (shoulder) paved the way for Williams to join the big club, and the 26-year-old will draw his third consecutive start Sunday. Williams' comfort with playing all three outfield spots should help his case for playing time in the short term, but he'll likely see his opportunities fall by the wayside once Scott Schebler (shoulder) returns from the disabled list.
More News
-
Reds' Mason Williams: Launches first homer•
-
Reds' Mason Williams: Contract selected from minors•
-
Reds' Mason Williams: Good to go Sunday•
-
Reds' Mason Williams: Hit in mouth by foul ball•
-
Reds' Mason Williams: Agrees to minor-league deal with Cincinnati•
-
Yankees' Mason Williams: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?