Williams will start in center field and bat fifth Sunday against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The season-ending injury to Jesse Winker (shoulder) paved the way for Williams to join the big club, and the 26-year-old will draw his third consecutive start Sunday. Williams' comfort with playing all three outfield spots should help his case for playing time in the short term, but he'll likely see his opportunities fall by the wayside once Scott Schebler (shoulder) returns from the disabled list.