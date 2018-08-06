Williams went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

Williams managed to get the Reds into the scoring column during the fourth inning on a single to right field, but they'd ultimately fall 2-1. The 26-year-old outfielder finished the weekend series going 5-for-13 with two doubles and one RBI over four games. Through nine matchups this season, Williams is hitting .379 with a homer and four RBI.