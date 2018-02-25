Williams (chin) will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the White Sox, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

According to Rosecrans, Williams, who suffered a cut on his chin after taking a foul ball to the chin Saturday against the Rockies, required two stitches to seal the gash. With X-rays coming back negative for Williams, he'll be able to return to the lineup a day later as he attempts to make his case for a backup outfield gig.