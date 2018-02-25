Reds' Mason Williams: Good to go Sunday
Williams (chin) will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the White Sox, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
According to Rosecrans, Williams, who suffered a cut on his chin after taking a foul ball to the chin Saturday against the Rockies, required two stitches to seal the gash. With X-rays coming back negative for Williams, he'll be able to return to the lineup a day later as he attempts to make his case for a backup outfield gig.
More News
-
Reds' Mason Williams: Hit in mouth by foul ball•
-
Reds' Mason Williams: Agrees to minor-league deal with Cincinnati•
-
Yankees' Mason Williams: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Mason Williams: Designated for assignment•
-
Yankees' Mason Williams: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Mason Williams: En route to join big club•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...