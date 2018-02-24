Reds' Mason Williams: Hit in mouth by foul ball
Williams was hit in the mouth by a foul ball during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Williams was initially examined in the dugout before being taken away in a cart while holding a towel over his mouth. The severity of the issue, and how long it may keep him sidelined, should clear up in the coming days as he's reevaluated.
