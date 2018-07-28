Reds' Mason Williams: Launches first homer
Williams went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Friday in the win over the Phillies.
In just his second game with the big club this season, Williams managed to deliver a key home run and hand the Reds a three-run lead. His contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, as he figures to serve as a fourth outfielder while Scott Schebler (shoulder) is on the shelf.
