Williams went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Friday in the win over the Phillies.

In just his second game with the big club this season, Williams managed to deliver a key home run and hand the Reds a three-run lead. His contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, as he figures to serve as a fourth outfielder while Scott Schebler (shoulder) is on the shelf.

