Williams is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Williams is on the bench for the third time in four games and seems to have fallen behind Phillip Ervin on the depth chart in right field. Playing time will only become more difficult to come by for Williams when Scott Schebler (shoulder) is reinstated from the disabled list, which is expected to happen as soon as Thursday.

