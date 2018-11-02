Williams was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Dilson Herrera was also outrighted to Louisville, which will allow the Reds to protect two younger prospects from the Rule 5 draft by adding them to the 40-man roster. Williams played in 51 games for Cincinnati this past year, hitting .293/.331/.398 with two home runs and six RBI in 132 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories