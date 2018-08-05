Williams went 3-for-4 with two doubles in a 6-2 loss to the Nationals during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The 26-year-old is on a bit of a roll at the plate, going 9-for-23 (.391) over his last six games with the two doubles, a homer, a stolen base, three RBI and four runs. With Scott Schebler (shoulder) having a setback in his recovery, Williams has a path to regular at-bats in the short term, and if he stays hot he could put himself firmly in the Reds plans beyond 2018.