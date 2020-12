Ball signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday which includes an invitation to big-league camp.

The 25-year-old righty has spent time in the White Sox's, Rangers' and Angels' organizations but has yet to earn a big-league callup. He's yet to conquer Triple-A, posting a 5.82 ERA and a 14.2 percent walk rate at that level in 43.1 innings for Salt Lake in 2019.