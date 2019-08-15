Bowman was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Bowman will take the roster spot of Sal Romano, who was sent to the minors after allowing eight runs across 0.2 innings in Wednesday's 17-7 loss to the Nationals. In 18 appearances with the Reds this season, Bowman owns a 4.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 19.2 innings.

