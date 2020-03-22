Play

Bowman is battling for one of the last two-to-three bullpen spots for the Reds. In five spring training outings, he allowed three runs over five innings, including two homers, striking out four while walking two.

Bowman is competing with Justin Shafer, Joel Kuhnel, Lucas Sims, Cody Reed and possibly Tyler Mahle if the Reds move him to relief.

