Reds' Matt Bowman: Called up from Louisville
Bowman was called up from Triple-A Louisville before Wednesday's game, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
The Reds need the extra arm in their bullpen, having gone to extra innings Tuesday after the bullpen pitched 5.1 innings on Monday. Bowman had a 2.93 ERA and 1.52 WHIP at Louisville.
