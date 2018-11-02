Bowman (finger) was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bowman dealt with finger issues throughout the 2018 campaign, appearing in just 23 innings for the big club and struggling to a 6.26 ERA and 1.74 WHIP when healthy. He ultimately underwent surgery in September to address a finger-circulation issue, though he's expected to be fully healthy come spring training. Look for Bowman to compete for a spot in the Reds' Opening Day bullpen, assuming he stays put for the remainder of the offseason.