Reds' Matt Bowman: Claimed by Reds
Bowman (finger) was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bowman dealt with finger issues throughout the 2018 campaign, appearing in just 23 innings for the big club and struggling to a 6.26 ERA and 1.74 WHIP when healthy. He ultimately underwent surgery in September to address a finger-circulation issue, though he's expected to be fully healthy come spring training. Look for Bowman to compete for a spot in the Reds' Opening Day bullpen, assuming he stays put for the remainder of the offseason.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Undergoes procedure•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Sent back down to minors•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Recalled from Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Activated from DL•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Impresses again for Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Scoreless inning in first rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...