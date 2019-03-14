Bowman (lat) is listed among the Reds' pitchers scheduled to take the hill in Thursday's "B" game versus the Indians, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Bowman has yet to make his Cactus League debut while dealing with a lat strain, but that could come within the next few days if he escapes Thursday's appearance no worse for the wear. The righty won't require many outings to build up his arm for the start of the regular season, but the time he has already missed during camp might have nonetheless hindered his chances of winning an Opening Day bullpen job.